Amala Paul has bagged a biggie, which is probably the biggest-ever movie of her till date. The actress has been roped in to Mani Ratnam's upcoming multi-starrer film, which is based on Tamil historical novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Reports claim that Amala Paul has been approached for Ponniyin Selvan. Although the character for which she is approached is not revealed yet, it is believed to be an important role in the mega-budget flick.

She has given her consent and allotted dates for the Mani Ratnam's creation. It means she is the third leading actress to be on board for Ponniyin Selvan after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Keerthy Suresh.

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is rumoured to be playing Pazhuvoor Princess Nandhini, Keerthy Suresh enacts the role of Kunthavai Naachiyaar, one of the queens in the Chola empire.

Apart from them, the cast comprises of Amitabh Bachchan (Sundara Chozhar), Jayam Ravi (Arulmozhi Varman), Chiyaan Vikram (Aditya Karikaalan) and Karthi (Vanthiya Devan). Sathyaraj Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar will be doing the role of a chancellor and treasurer, which is the second most powerful position in the Chola kingdom.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the historical novel penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy of the same name. It is widely considered as one of the greatest novels written in Tamil.