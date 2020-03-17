After the massive success of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Silambarasan aka Simbu went through a lot of struggle. A few films did not work at the box office and controversies did not help the cause. His break-up with Hansika Motwani only added salt to the injury.

Simbu Speaks about Tough Phase

The actor, who did not reveal the reason behind the break-up, had opened up, at an event related to Santhanam's Inimey Ippadithaan, on the struggles that he went through in the tough period. Silambarasan said that he lost everything in two years that includes Hansika Motwani.

The 37-year old said, "It's been two years since my film release. I have learnt a lot in this period. Everyone has his own struggles, not that I am the only one who was suffering in life. They say that I am a born with silver spoon, but in the two years I experienced the difficulties faced by common man.

No Job, No Penny, No Girlfriend

I give all the money that I earn to my mother. In the two years, there were no films and I was completely broke. It was difficult for me to ask my mom to lend me money for survival. I lost everything. Offers went away, films did not release and nothing was working in my favour,"

Adding further, the Manmadhan star said, "I thought my girlfriend (Hansika) will be with me, but she ditched me when I was struggling. (Laughs). I was hoping to forget my pain by looking at my child's face after getting married, but that did not happen...I think the God is testing me. Everything had gone, but I only have this life. Then I realised that there is a purpose why I am still alive. In spite of my highs and lows, fans are still with me."

Simbu and Hansika Motwani had announced their relationship in 2013 after being in love for a few years. Unfortunately, they broke up for the reasons best known to them.