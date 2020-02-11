Nayanthara and Simbu might have moved on in their lives, but their romance continued to be debated by their fans even today. At one time, they were hottest couple of Kollywood, who used to hit the headlines on a regular basis. Now, an old interview of the actor, who is shortly known as STR, has caught the attention of the media where he is seen speaking about his ex-love.

Simbu on Nayanthara

When the interviewer asked him whether he would accept Nayanthara if she comesback to his life and confesses his love, the STR said, "We are just friend now." Then, he was asked to reveal the first conversation that he had with her after their separation, the actor refuses to talk about it and said, "Why are you giving importance to it now? It's over. Leave the issue from the past," [Crawl Down to Watch The Video from the Interview]

However, the anchor did not stop there as she asked about how the friendship started again. Silambarasan reacted, "There is nothing like that. We just had normal conversations like 'what are you doing.'"

Did Simbu or Nayan give Apology to Each Other?

Who among the two apologised for the break-up? Reacting to this question, the 37-year old said, "There is no reason why we should ask "sorry." Did we have a fight and get physical to apologise? We were together and parted ways due to some issues. We met after a long time and had a normal conversation. That's it," Simbu added.

When asked whether Nayanthara is his first love? Simbu stated, "No, I fell in love on numerous of occasions."

Simbu and Nayanthara reportedly started dating during the making of Vallavan. They were spotted together in public events and parties. In fact, their private pictures had leaked online much to their embarrassment. In the end, they decided to end their relationship after being in love for a few years as it was not working.