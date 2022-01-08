Simbu, Kollywood's eligible bachelor, has always been open about his personal life. He had never shied away from speaking about his affairs and break-ups.

Simbu and his Affairs

By his own admission, Simbu was in relationships with many women. In fact, he was in love with actresses like Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani. In spite of seeing many girls, the actor has failed to take it to the next level for one or the other reason.

Now, the actor has fallen in love again. This time again, he is in a relationship with an actress.

Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal Relationship

Yes, Simbu is in a relationship with Nidhhi Agerwal. If the rumours in the Tamil media are to be believed, they are in a live-in relationship. It is reported that they got to know each other well during the making of Easwaran, directed by Suseenthiran.

After two years of courtship, Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal have decided to tie the knot. Nonetheless, the actors are yet to formally confirm their relationship.

On the work front, Simbu is basking in the success of his recent movie Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu. He is working in Gautham Menon's upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Gokul's Corona Kumar.

On the other hand, Nidhhi Agerwal, who started her career with Hindi movie Munna Michael, has been part of movies like Savyasachi, Mr Majnu and iSmart Shankar.

She is currently working on a few projects including Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This movie stars Pawan Kalyan and has Bollywood actors like Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri in key roles.

The Telugu movie is scheduled to release on April 29.