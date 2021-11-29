Simbu has finally come out of his bad run at the box office as his newly-released movie Maanaadu has given him much-needed break. His latest venture has come out with flying colors in the first weekend by doing a stunning business.

The collection of the movie in the first four days is an indication of the movie being well-received by the fans. Not just in Chennai, but it has done exceedingly well in other parts of the state. Hence, the movie has managed to do big business in the first weekend.

How Much Has Maanaadu Made in 4 Days?

As per the trade reports, Maanaadu has grossed approximately Rs 29 crore in the first weekend. The film had opened to good reports and raked in Rs 8 crore on the release day. On its second day, the Simbu-starrer raked in Rs 6 crore to take a two-day total tally to Rs 14 crore.

On the third day, Maanaadu has collected Rs 7 crore, and the following day it earned Rs 8 crore to take the movie's first weekend score to Rs 29 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

"It is a huge number for a Simbu film. The industry has not had not done such a collection for a long time. The industry too required such a film after a lull period due to Covid-19 lockdown," an industry insider says.

In Chennai, the film has raked at Rs 2.94 crore. On the first day, it raked in Rs 89 lakh. It dropped to Rs 64 lakh on its second day. However, it has a good jump on Saturday as it collected Rs 71 lakh to take the three-day total collection to Rs 2.24 crore.

Meanwhile, the movie has entered the profit zone. Director Venkat Prabhu announced the news on Twitter. "So happy to hear all our tn distributors are into their profit zone in just four days!!! Wow!! Thanks for the Love makkaley!! And also heard our distributors for Kerala and Karnataka are in their profit zone in just three days!! God is kind!! #maanaadu #MaanaaduBlockbuster, [sic]" he tweeted.