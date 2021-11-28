Venkat Prabhu's 'time loop' thriller Maanaadu has managed to attract a large section of audience in the first three days as the Tamil flick enjoyed good footfalls in cinema halls. The movie has apparently given a much-needed relief for theatres, which has been badly hit since the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Good Opening

The film has done exceptionally well at the Tamil Nadu box office in the first three days. Maanaadu had earned approximately Rs 8 crore on the first day despite the early morning shows getting cancelled due to financial issues.

3 Days Box Office Business in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

The collection remained excellent on the second day as it added Rs 6 crore to take its two-day total tally to Rs 14 crore. On Saturday, the movie has performed better than Friday as it earned Rs about Rs 7 crore to take its three-day total collection to Rs 21 crore.

In Chennai, a key centre for Tamil films, the Simbu-starrer raked in Rs 89 lakh on the first day. It dropped to Rs 64 lakh on its second day. However, it has a good jump on Saturday as it collected Rs 71 lakh to take the three-day total collection to Rs 2.24 crore.

It is interesting to note that Maanaadu has done well despite heavy rains in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. The showers have not prevented fans from coming to theatres to watch the flick.

As per the traders, it is considered as a remarkable performance by any standard as the business has seen an improvement after the opening day. It also indicates that Simbu is ending his lean patch and returning to his good form with his latest venture.

Sources say that there is a demand for dubbing rights from Hindi and other regional markets. There are also rumours of producers from Telugu enquiring about the remake rights. As a result, the dubbing plans of the movie to Tollywood have been put on hold.

Meanwhile, Vijay TV has acquired the satellite rights of the movie while SonyLiv has bagged the digital rights. The movie will be streamed from Christmas while it is telecast for Pongal 2022.