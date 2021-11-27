Silambarasan aka Simbu's Maanaadu has been overwhelmingly received by fans in Tamil Nadu. With positive reviews pouring in from a large section of the audience and celebrities, the Venkat Prabhu-directorial is predicted to end its first weekend on a high note.

Maanaadu 2 Day Box Office Collection

On the first day, Maanaadu had grossed around Rs 8 crore in Tamil Nadu, thus becoming Simbu's biggest opener in recent years. In fact, the movie collected Rs 88.65 lakh in Chennai alone. The movie posted such a number at the box office despite the cancellation of special morning shows.

On the second day, Maanaadu has repeated more or less the same performance. In Chennai, the Simbu-starrer has earned over Rs 60 lakh. The dip in the business was large because of rains, say trade analysts. In Tamil Nadu, Venkat Prabhu's creation grossed around Rs 6 crore.

How Much Did Maanaadu Collect?

It means the two-day total collection of Maanaadu in Tamil Nadu stands at around Rs 14 crore. The movie has now broken Simbu's Easwaran lifetime business in just two days.

"Fantastic Opening for #Maanaadu & booking pressure holding strong through the weekend ... 6 shows tomorrow & Weekend Spl Morning 8.30 shows opened in #Vettri !!! [sic]" Rakesh Gowthaman, who runs Vettri Theatres, tweeted about the demand for the tickets.

It is now just in Tamil Nadu, the movie has done fairly well in Karnataka. The good response has made the theatre owners and multiplexes increase the shows from Saturday.

In the US, Maanaadu raked in over Rs 77 lakh from the first day along with the premiere shows.

Trade experts are now expecting Maanaadu to set the box office on fire for the next few days as the cine-goers have been eagerly waiting for a good entertainer to hit the screens for a long time now.

The success has also paved the way for the demand for the remake rights of Maanaadu. As a result, the planned Telugu-dubbed release is put on hold.