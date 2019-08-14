Silambarasan has announced his next project titled Maghaa Maanadu. It is seen as his response to the makers of Maanadu, who dropped him from the project after proudly announcing it last year.

Through his manager, Simbu has sent a message to the media that Maghaa Maanadu will be directed by Simbu apart from playing the lead role. His father T Rajendar is going to fund the movie which will be made with an approximate budget of Rs 125 crore on the banner of Chimbu Cine Arts.

Venkat Prabhu was supposed to collaborate with Simbu for political thriller Maanadu. The project was announced on June 2018, but even after a year, it did not take off. A few months ago, there were rumours that the film was shelved due to some misunderstanding with the actor and director Venkat Prabhu.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, was brought on board to play the female lead. Yuvan Shankar Raja, PC Sreeram and Praveen KL were brought on board to handle the music, cinematography and editing departments.

In the end, the actor was shown the door allegedly because he delayed the shooting for one or the other reason. Venkat Prabhu shared his disappointment over Simbu's exclusion from the cast.

On Twitter, he wrote, "It's very unfortunate that I couldn't work with my brother #str in #maanaadu Everything is time-bounded. Considering the amount of emotional and financial pressure that the producer is going through, I have to respect the decision taken by the producer. Thanks for all the love! . [sic]"

However, Simbu is currently busy with the Tamil remake of Kannada super hit movie Mufti. Narthan-directorial has Vikram Prabhu playing a key role.