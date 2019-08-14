Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is on cloud nine for being part of Hero, a Sivakartikeyan starrer, which will mark her Tamil debut. Directed by PS Mithran, the film has Abhay Deol as the antagonist and yes, this film marks the Tamil debut of Abhay too.

The film went on the floors a few months ago and the shooting has been happening at a brisk pace. Kalyani has been working very hard to make sure her debut doesn't go wrong.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, the actress said, "I can't wait to talk about the film and my role, but audience have to wait for some more time to know more about the film. I am a huge fan of Sivakartikeyan. When Mithran sir narrated me the script, I was impressed with the story and when I get an opportunity to make my Tamil debut with SK, how would I say no? I am excited and waiting for the release of the film."

Currently, the film is in the last leg of the shoot and very soon, they will be wrapping it up. The film is slated for release on December 20 and has Arjun Sarja in a key role. KJR Studios, the makers of the film made the announcement via a special poster which featured a comic book page teasing that the project could be a superhero film. Music for the film is being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by George C Williams.

"I grew up in Chennai and I always wanted to be part of Tamil film industry. In fact, I wanted my acting debut to happen from there. But somehow, I did it with Telugu film industry and I am happy about that too. The kind of love and affection the Telugu-speaking people show is just amazing," said the actress who made her Telugu debut with Hello, for which she paired up with Akkineni Akhil.

Ranarangam, her upcoming film is releasing on August 15 and Kalyani has pinned up hopes on this project.