A mysterious video apparently captured from Seattle is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, a silver-colored unidentified flying object (UFO) can be seen hovering in the skies. Interestingly, the video has captured lights emanating from its body, and the UFO was apparently flying at a very high altitude.

Eyewitness shares astonishing experience

The person who saw the incident claimed that the UFO flew at a very high altitude, and it was very difficult to capture the visuals on camera. The eyewitness claimed that the alleged UFO finally went behind the building. Before disappearing behind the building, the eyewitness successfully captured a glimpse of the flying object that flew in the skies.

"I turned on my camcorder and attempted to zoom in on the objects but it was difficult since they were so small and the camera had a hard time focusing in on them. I was eventually able to zoom in on one of them. I recorded them for some time then they slowly went behind the building. I went to put my camcorder away only to see them again but further to the right. So either they came back almost to the point where I originally saw them or there were two more that I didn't see when I saw the original two objects," said the eyewitness.

Scott C Waring analyzed the UFO video

The mysterious UFO video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring, who is a popular figure among conspiracy theorists. After analyzing the video, Waring suggested that these flying objects could be under the intelligent control of aliens. He also claimed that there could be a UFO base near the place where the sighting took place.

"The detail of the silver UFOs is fantastic and the eyewitness has a steady hand so it makes this video both rare and important to our research in this area. This is a very close sighting to the eyewitnesses, and is an indication that there is a UFO base not far away, probably in Elliot Bay, about 6km deep below its floor," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.