Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has surpassed former West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu to become the longest-serving chief minister in India.

The Sikkim CM made history Saturday, April 28, as he completed 24 years in office. The 68-year-old leader had founded the Sikkim Democratic Front Party in 1993. The following year, Chamling had taken the oath as the CM for the first time.

While speaking on the achievement, Chamling took to Facebook and wrote: "On this momentous occasion, I also offer my homage to Late Shri Jyoti Basu ji, a great statesman for whom I have the highest respects and whose record stint as Chief Minister, I am fortunate to surpass."

He further added: "As I cross a personal milestone, I would like to remember all those who have been a part of this journey. First and foremost, my heartfelt gratitude goes to the people of Sikkim for reposing their faith in me by giving their mandate for five consecutive terms."

Chamling wrote that his state has seen a lot of progress under his governance. Many initiatives like organic farming, cleanliness drives, and other environment-friendly initiatives were part of his governance, The Indian Express reported.

When prime minister Narendra Modi visited the state on a two-day trip, he had declared Sikkim as the first and the only "organic state" in the country.

