India has recently marked a significant milestone in the conservation of marine biodiversity by becoming a signatory to the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement. This international pact, signed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, is aimed at protecting marine life in areas beyond national jurisdiction, which covers approximately two-thirds of the world'soceans.

The BBNJ Agreement is a product of two decades of international negotiations and was adopted globally last year. It falls under the Law of the Seas Treaty and seeks to ensure the sustainable use and conservation of marine biodiversity on the high seas. These high seas are areas beyond nations' territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone that could extend up to 200 nautical miles or 370 km from the shores. The signing of the BBNJ Agreement by India is a testament to the country's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. India is proud to join the BBNJ Agreement, an important step towards ensuring that our oceans remain healthy and resilient, said S. Jaishankar during the signing ceremony.

The agreement not only bans destructive fishing and pollution but also prevents countries from claiming sovereign rights over marine resources on the high seas. It promotes the equitable sharing of benefits derived from these resources, thereby ensuring that no single nation can exploit the marine biodiversity for its gain.

The Indian Cabinet had approved the country's participation in the BBNJ Agreement in July. Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Earth Sciences, had then stated, India remains committed and proactive to the global cause of environmental conservation and sustainable development. The agreement is significant for India as it enhances its strategic presence in areas beyond its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and strengthens marine conservation efforts. Earth Sciences Secretary M. Ravichandran further emphasized the importance of the agreement for India. He said, The BBNJ Agreement allows us to enhance our strategic presence in areas beyond our EEZ, which is very promising and further strengthens our marine conservation efforts.

The signing of the BBNJ Agreement by India is reminiscent of the country's historical commitment to environmental conservation. India has been a signatory to several international environmental agreements in the past, including the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the Convention on Biological Diversity. The BBNJ Agreement is another feather in India's cap, demonstrating its proactive approach towards global environmental issues. The BBNJ Agreement is a significant step towards the global conservation of marine biodiversity. It is a testament to the international community's commitment to sustainable development and the protection of the world's oceans. With India's participation, the agreement gains further momentum, and it is hoped that more countries will follow suit, ensuring the health and resilience of our oceans for future generations.

BBNJ Agreement is a significant milestone in the global efforts to conserve marine biodiversity. With India's participation, the agreement has gained further momentum. It is a testament to India's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. The agreement also enhances India's strategic presence in areas beyond its EEZ, further strengthening its marine conservation efforts. It is hoped that the BBNJ Agreement will serve as a model for future international agreements aimed at conserving the world's biodiversity.