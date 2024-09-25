In the penultimate phase of the Jammu-Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, voters lined up in large numbers at polling stations spread across the region's picturesque landscape. The enthusiasm from Phase-1 continued, as citizens eagerly exercised their democratic rights. Voting, which began at 7 AM across 26 Assembly constituencies , was peaceful, with no incidents of violence reported. By 7 PM, voter turnout stood at an impressive 54.11%.

The turnout in these six districts, which participated in Phase two, has exceeded the figures recorded during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Phase one had similarly witnessed strong participation, with a voter turnout of 61.38% across 24 Assembly constituencies, reflecting the region's growing engagement with the electoral process.

CEC Praises Voters' Participation in Democratic Process

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, closely monitored the polling to ensure it proceeded smoothly. Interacting with the media earlier, CEC Kumar highlighted that these elections marked a historic moment, referring to the region's transformation from an environment of fear and boycott to one of democratic participation. He described the elections as "Jashn-e-Jamhuriyat" (celebration of democracy) and commended the voters for their commitment to the process.

Strong security measures were in place to create a safe atmosphere for voters, and webcasting at all polling stations ensured transparency. While displaying live visuals from Jammu & Kashmir polling stations, CEC Kumar praised the voters' patience and determination, noting it as a powerful testament to their belief in democracy.

Young Voters and Special Polling Arrangements

In Phase two, 26 Assembly constituencies across six districts—Budgam, Ganderbal, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Srinagar—saw 3502 polling stations set up.

Among the 239 candidates contesting, 233 were men, and six were women. A notable aspect of the phase was the participation of young voters, with over 1.2 lakh electors aged 18-19 casting their votes, proudly displaying their inked fingers as a symbol of their aspirations for peace, democracy, and progress.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also emphasized accessibility. Bronze medalist and ECI National PwD icon, Rakesh Kumar, cast his vote, showcasing his commitment to inclusive voting. One polling station in each AC was managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), while 26 polling stations were exclusively staffed by women.

Polling in Remote and Border Areas

The scenic Dal Lake provided a picturesque backdrop to the polling festivities, with voters arriving at stations aboard iconic Shikaras. Meanwhile, voters near the border were able to cast their ballots at 55 specially designated polling stations in Poonch district and 51 in Rajouri district, located close to the Line of Control (LoC). These border polling stations symbolize the Commission's resolve to extend the democratic process to even the remotest areas.

Kashmiri migrant voters were empowered to vote through 24 special polling stations across Jammu, Udhampur, and Delhi. The Commission had earlier simplified the voting process for Kashmiri migrants, abolishing Form-M and introducing self-certification.

PwD voters of Reasi- “Inspiration to All”



Home-voting for Senior Citizens and PwDs

For the first time in J&K Assembly elections, home-voting was introduced, enabling voters above 85 years of age and PwDs with a 40% benchmark disability to vote from home. The entire process was videographed to maintain transparency while safeguarding the secrecy of the ballot.

Karmanya sharma, a young PWD boy came to cast his first vote after turning 18!

The Election Commission's commitment to making the voting process convenient and comfortable was evident through the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) at all polling stations, including drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps, and wheelchair assistance.

Final Voter Turnout Updates Expected Late Night

The provisional voter turnout figure of 54.11% as of 7 PM will be updated throughout the night as polling parties return from remote stations. A final press note with updated turnout figures is expected around midnight.