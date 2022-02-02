After filing his nomination papers from the Amritsar East assembly seat, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday visited the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Cricketer-turned-politician is facing tough political battle after a stalwart of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia has also filed papers against Punjab Congress president from the same seat. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a review petition of the road rage case of 1988 in which one person had lost his life.

Sidhu reached base camp Katra in the afternoon and straightway flew to the 'Bhawan' to offer prayers at the revered shrine, reports said.

The officials said Sidhu would stay for the night at the shrine to participate in the morning prayers before returning to his state on Thursday.

"Warmth, love, and affection at the heavenly abode is heart-rendering", the Punjab Congress president wrote on his Twitter handle, sharing a video of some devotees taking selfies with him.

In another tweet, Sidhu wrote, "On my way to Mata Vaishno Devi The eternal grace of the divine mother has always protected me on this path of Dharma At her lotus feet for blessings Dushtaan Da Vinaash Kr, Punjab Da Kalyaan Kar Sach Dharam Di Sathapana Kr".

Channi is on the star campaigners' list but not Sidhu

Amid debate over the chief ministerial candidate in Punjab elections, Congress high command has listed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the star campaigner for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022.

As per the list released by the Indian National Congress for the Uttarakhand polling campaign, there are 30-star campaigners. Interestingly, the list does not include the name of the Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Fresh trouble for Sidhu; SC to hear review plea in road rage case on Thursday

Fresh trouble appears to be mounting for Punjab Congress chief as the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition seeking review of its May 2018 order that let off the cricketer-turned-politician in a 1988 road rage case in which a person was killed. The court will hear the petition tomorrow.

As per reports, Justice Khanwilkar-led bench of the Supreme Court will tomorrow hear the plea filed by the victim's family seeking a review of its May 15, 2018 verdict that let off Sidhu with a Rs 1,000 fine in a 1988 road rage case in which a Patiala resident Gurnam Singh died.

The petitioner has sought a review of the court's earlier order letting Navjot Sidhu off with a fine Rs 1000 in this case.

In May 2018, Punjab and Haryana High Court had convicted Sidhu for voluntary causing hurt and sentenced him to three years jail but the Supreme Court let him off with a fine noting the incident was more than 30 years old, there was no past enmity between the accused and victim, and no weapon was used by accused.