The resignation of one more former Congress MLA is an indication that the leadership of the grand old party is finding it difficult to take its flock together amid assembly polls in Punjab.

Infighting in the Congress party came to the fore after the distribution of tickets for 109 seats of the ongoing assembly elections. It is all due to the fear of revolt that the party has yet to take the final decision of the remaining eight seats of the assembly.

After the party announced tickets for February 20 assembly elections, many senior Congress leaders have raised a banner of revolt. Over a dozen sitting and former MLAs have already signed from the party.

The latest in the series is Jasbir Singh Khangura, former MLA from Qila Raipur in Punjab, who has resigned from the Congress party on Sunday.

Jasbir Khangura while posting his resignation letter on Twitter wrote "The decisions we take determine our fate. My resignation from INC, the only Indian political party I have ever been a member of".

The decisions we take determine our fate. My resignation from INC, the only Indian political party I have ever been a member of.

Ex-Cong minister campaigning against CM Channi

After raising a banner of revolt, former Congress minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has started the campaign against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Kang appealed to the voters of the Chamkaur Sahib constituency to vote for any party, but not for Charanjit Singh Channi. Kang announced that he would try his best to defeat Channi by holding meetings in the constituency.

Expressing anguish over denial of tickets to his son from Kharar assembly constituency, Jagmohan Singh Kang has revolted against the party on Friday. He announced that he would oppose the official Congress nominee Vijay Sharma.

Kang announced that his son Yadevinder Singh Bunny Kang will contest as an independent candidate from Kharar. He held a meeting of his supporters in village Majri and made the announcement.

Cong facing revolt in 20 assembly seats

Many Congress leaders have raised a banner of revolt and announced to contest as "rebels" in their respective constituencies.

In Samrala, Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon has decided to contest as an Independent candidate. Congress has so far announced the names of 109 candidates out of a total of 117 seats. As consensus eludes among senior leaders, the party is hesitating to release the list of candidates for the remaining eight seats.

Dr. Manohar Singh, brother of Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi has already filed his paper as an Independent candidate from the Bassi Pathana assembly constituency. Dr. Singh had taken VRS to contest elections but the party has given the mandate to sitting MLA Gurpreet GP.