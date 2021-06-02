A day after Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh's detractor in the Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu met with a three-member panel in Delhi to brief the members about the prevailing situation in Punjab, his "missing" posters have surfaced in Amritsar this morning.

Sidhu is MLA from Amritsar East Assembly constituency. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been assured to anyone who gives information about the "missing" MLA of Amritsar East.

Activists of an NGO openly pasting posters on walls and poles

Activists of an NGO - 'Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Sewa Society', are seen openly pasting such posters on walls and poles without any hesitation. Some areas of Amritsar are flooded with these posters titled in Punjabi "Gumshuda Di Talash" and also in English "Missing".

Anil Vashisht, head of the NGO head, regretted that Sidhu has virtually abandoned residents of this area who had shown faith in him and elected him multiple times as MP and MLA. He said that the residents are confronting with an unprecedented crisis due to the pandemic but their elected representative is 'missing'.

Amid 'war' with Captain Navjot Sidhu shifts base to Patiala

As his 'war' with Punjab Chief Minister, Capt Amrinder Singh has been intensified, Sidhu has shifted his political activities from Amritsar to Patiala. Patiala is the citadel of Amarinder Singh, who recently challenged Sidhu to contest against him from the district.

The shifting of Sidhu from Amritsar to Patiala is a clear indication that the cricketer-turned-politician is going to take direct confrontation with Chief Minister.

Sidhu sticks to his rebellious posture

After meeting with a three-member panel constituted by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu continued his sharp stance and asserted that he has conveyed the truth of Punjab to the high command in a "loud voice".

"I have conveyed the voice of the people of Punjab which are coming tearing the ground. I have come to bring out the voice of grassroots in Punjab. My stand was, is, and will be the same. The democratic power of the people of Punjab, the power of tax should go back to those people. I have come by publishing the truth. Truth is tortured, not defeated", he asserted.