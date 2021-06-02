Notwithstanding the misleading campaign launched by some vested interests to sabotage the vaccination drive, elders of Jammu and Kashmir single-handedly taking the inoculation campaign to a huge success.

After 120-year-old Dholi Devi at Ghar Katiyas in Dudu tehsil of Udhampur district of J&K inspired inhabitants of the mountainous belt of Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Reasi, now 124-year-old Rehtee Begum of village Shrakwara of block Wagoora Baramulla received her first COVID vaccine dose during the door-to-door vaccination campaign.

"The elderly lady is hale and healthy after taking the jab", a doctor engaged in vaccination drive in different areas of Baramulla told The International Business Time. The doctor said that picture of the lady has been circulated in the official group of the officers of the health department to spread the message among the masses.

Centenarians become COVID heroes in J&K for taking a jab

Unlike other parts of the country, centenarians are leading from the front to fight the deadly virus. 120-year-old Dholi Devi of remotest Dudu of Udhampur district, 118-year-old Sher Mohammad Mahore tehsil of Reasi district, and now 124-year-old Rehtee Begum of village Shrakwara of block Wagoora Baramulla. These elderly people became a source of inspiration for others.

First, it was 90-year-old Thakri Devi of Kashira Panchayat of Udhampur who had taken a jab on May 2 after defeating Coronavirus during the first wave. She was followed by 120-year-old, Dholi Devi of the Dudu area of the same district.

A 96-year-old Badrinath Sharma of border village Gardwal of Samba district has set an inspiration for demoralized people by successfully beating the deadly virus through his willpower and positivity.

Advisor visits Baramulla

Bashir Ahmad Khan, advisor to Lieutenant Governor visited Tangmarg area of Baramulla district where he took stock of COVID mitigation measures.

He inspected recently established COVID Care Centres at the Panchayat level in order to assess the status of medical infrastructure and arrangements in these centres wherein he directed to ensure that all the necessary medicare facilities are provided in a hassle-free manner. He said that 5-bedded CCCs have been established on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor in every Panchayat with an aim to strengthen the health infrastructure in rural areas amid the 2nd wave of COVID pandemic.