Within an hour after Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on International Border (IB) at Arnia sector in Jammu district on Wednesday morning, fear gripped the border villages because tension on the frontiers would cause huge loss to their Kharif crops, especially during the sowing season.

On Wednesday morning, Pakistani Rangers fired at a machine engaged in clearing bushes near Vikram Post's border in the Arnia sector.

"Today's firing has created tension among us because every year during sowing season Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing to spread fear among farmers of border belts", Raghuvir Singh, chairman of the Border Sangarh Samittee told The International Business Times.

He said there was complete calm and peace on the border after February 25 this year when both countries announced to strictly adhere to cease-fire norms. "Violation of cease-fire especially before the beginning of sowing season reflects Pakistan's nefarious designs," he said.

Pakistan violates ceasefire on Wednesday morning



The ceasefire violation was ignited by Pakistani Rangers when they fired at a machine engaged in cleaning bushes along the International Border on Wednesday morning. Reports said the Pakistani Rangers fired a few rounds upon noticing the bullet-proof JCB machine clearing the bushes in Arnia sector's Vikram post area on the outskirts of Jammu.

The Border Security Force (BSF), guarding the border, also fired a few rounds in retaliation. Local residents said that there is an eerie silence on the border after the firing. Reports said that senior BSF officers have visited the spot after the firing and reviewed security arrangements on the border.

Pakistan's mischievous act despite cease-fire



Despite agreeing to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), Pakistan Rangers are repeatedly indulged in mischievous acts to scare residents in border villages, said authorities.

On May 19, BSF foiled an infiltration bid, attempted through in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector with the arrest of an intruder from Pakistan. The intruder, who was injured in the firing, later succumbed at a hospital in Jammu. His body was handed over to Pakistan authorities.

This was the second infiltration attempt in the Samba sector in the past fortnight. Earlier, an intruder was shot dead by BSF along the IB in the same sector on May 5 when he refused to stop when warned by the security personnel.

On April 13, the BSF had caught a Pakistani intruder along the IB in the RS Pura sector of the Jammu district. He, too, did not heed warning calls and received minor injuries when fired at by a BSF jawan.