Alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning foiled attempt of Pakistan to drop weapons into Indian side through drones in Arnia sector on the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu.

"Despite the existence of ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, Pakistan Rangers did not stop their nefarious activities against India and carried on with their ill motives on International Border in Jammu", BSF spokesperson, DIG S P S Sandhu, said in a statement.

Reports said the alert BSF troops in the Arnia sector foiled in the morning the drones' intrusion bid from Pakistan on International Border. "During the early morning hours today, two drones/UAV were observed entering from Pakistan side and Immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops which compelled it to retreat back to Pakistan territory", the handout stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Rangers have been regularly violating the International boundary through drone intrusions and trying to drop Arms or ammunition inside the Indian territory but successfully repulsed by BSF troops on the border.

Swift retaliatory action

"Today's Drone intrusion Bid foiled by BSF Jammu troops is indicative of alertness and swift retaliatory action by BSF on a Drone intrusion from Pak side. The BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about the possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition from Pakistan into the Indian side. Accordingly, the troops are on alert and the border domination was exponentially increased", the BSF spokesman said.

A drone was earlier shot down on IB



Earlier a Pakistani spy drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Hirangar sector of Kathua district on June 20, 2020. The drone was carrying several weapons that were recovered along with the drone. The drone was spotted at the International Border (IB) at Rathua village in the vicinity of Border Out Post (BOP) Pansar. A sophisticated rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds, and seven grenades were the payload on the drone meant to be delivered to terrorists.

Renewed Indo-Pak ceasefire was announced on Feb 25



On February 25, India and Pakistan announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K.

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (Loc) and all other sectors and agreed upon achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders. Since then not a single shot has been fired along the IB and 744-km LoC, thereby, bringing relief to the hapless villagers on either side of the border.