After facing severe backlash from oncologists across the country for claiming diet can cure cancer, former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday informed that his wife underwent surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapy, along with a strict diet plan inspired by ancient Indian Ayurveda to fight cancer.

Sidhu had in a recent press conference in Amritsar, Punjab, Sidhu described his wife, Navjot Kaur's treatment for her stage 4 breast cancer as "starving cancer by not eating dairy products and sugar". In the widely circulated video on social media, Sidhu said that his wife "consumed haldi (turmeric) and neem which helped cure her 'incurable' cancer.

Following this, several oncologists, including from Tata Memorial Hospital and AIIMS, Delhi slammed Sidhu for spreading misinformation and stated that there is no scientific evidence to prove it. They also pointed out Kaur's previous chemotherapy sessions.

"My wife's cancer journey involved surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapy, positivity and determination to fight cancer which was facilitated by a strict diet plan inspired by ancient Indian Ayurveda, the noble prize winning research of Yoshinori Ohsumi for 'discoveries of the mechanisms for autophagy' and observations of eminent doctors worldwide," Sidhu shared in a post on X.

He also shared the detailed diet plan, which included alkaline water, a concoction comprising cardamom, holy basil, (tulsi), mint, ginger, and cinnamon, intermittent fasting, a concoction of turmeric, lemon water, and neem leaves, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

It included juice of ash gourd, oranges, a concoction of either Soursop Leaves (Hanuman Phal) or Night jasmine (Harsingar), and a salad containing tomato, spinach, mushroom, carrot, onion, and more.

The diet plan also had pulses and legumes and complete avoidance of "any form of refined carbs, refined sugar, refined oils, milk products, and any kind of packed food containing preservatives; and aerated drinks".

All food cooked for Kaur was made in "cold-pressed coconut oil, mustard oil, or olive oil". She also consumed quinoa rotis, homemade almond milk, coconut milk, or coconut curd. In addition, Kaur followed regular exercise in the form of walking, and yoga.

Doctors noted that "neem and turmeric may have potential health benefits, but there is no scientific evidence that they can cure cancer". They urged for integrating diet as a complementary approach rather than a standalone solution.

(With inputs from IANS)