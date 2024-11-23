'You will be okay..': Hina Khan gets teary-eyed as Salman Khan gives her strength to fight cancer [Watch]

Bigg Boss fame and actor Hina Khan who is battling stage 3 breast cancer, is undergoing chemotherapy and her health hasn't come in her way of working and achieving her dreams. She has been attending events, completing her work commitments and walking the ramp. The actor who recently in the Maldives with her family and boyfriend Rocky. On Saturday, Hina Khan will be seen on Bigg Boss, as a guest during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan.

On Friday, Hina Khan shot with Salman Khan. The promo of Hina and Salman Khan's interaction is out.

Salman offers words of wisdom and strength to Hina for fighting Cancer

Hina donned a silver sequinned suit with a V-neckline and loose-fitting pants. She greeted the media stationed outside Bigg Boss's house and interacted with the paps. After which the actor interacted with Salman Khan on the stage. Salman Khan called her a true warrior and assured her that she would fight back and emerge stronger.

Hina Khan got emotional during the conversation with the Salman Khan and tears rolled down her ears.

A promo that has gone viral on Colors TV shows, Salman invited Hina on the stage and said, "Please welcome the real-life fighter, Hina Khan." She then talked about the things that the show has taught her - being resilient, strong and determined. "This beautiful journey in Bigg Boss has given me strength. The show gave me a beautiful label and now the entire world knows me as 'Sher Khan'," she said.

Salman said, "You are fighting every challenge. You will be okay, 1,000 per cent."

Hina got emotional upon hearing this but Salman Khan handled her.

Hina participated in Bigg Boss season 11 and was loved by many. She didn't win the show. But won millions of hearts.

Hina Khan interacts with paps

A video that has gone viral shows, Hina posing for photographers, one of them asked Hina about her health. She nodded her head and replied, "Chal raha hai, bas aap log apni dua mein yaad rakhiye. Chal raha hai (It's going on. Keep me in your prayers)"