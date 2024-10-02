On Tuesday evening, Hina Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Namo Bharat event.

Several videos and clips from the event have surfaced on social media. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri looked ethereal in bridal outfits as they walked the runway.

However, Hina Khan looked stunning in a rose gold light pink heavy traditional outfit. The actor is battling breast cancer and despite juggling between chemotherapy and ongoing treatment, she hasn't let her work suffer.

Tahira and Sonali also looked elegant in traditional outfits as they walked the ramp in Manish Malhotra couture.

After the grand show, on the stage, Triptii, Sonali, Tahira and Kartik posed for photo-ops. However, a clip shows Kartik greeting and hugging Hina Khan.

Among several meet-and-greet clips, a clip that has gone viral shows Hina tripping on the stage.

Here's what happened

One of the clips that has gone viral shows Hina Khan nearly losing her balance as she walks towards Kartik to hug him. As she moves forward to hug, she stumbles and Kartik quickly holds her hand and then they hug each other.

Another clip from a different angle shows a heartwarming gesture by Tahira Kashyap as she also quickly held her dupatta and asked her if she was fine. Both Kartik and Tahira ensured that Hina was safe and didn't get injured.

Hina Khan battling cancer

Hina has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actor took to social media and shared a video on the same. She is often seen documenting her journey and also shared her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show.

Work Front

Hina Khan made her debut on TV with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, soon her character Akshara became a household name.

After this, she participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5.

She was also seen in films like Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist and Unlock among others. She also starred in the second season of the web series Damaged 2.