It was a night to remember as Sonali Bendre, Kartik Aaryan, and Tripti Dimri walked the ramp in Manish Malhotra couture for a significant event Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage," organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation.

'Zero chemistry, bad walk on runway': Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri exude elegance in traditional outfits as they turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's show

Tripti and Kartik who will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the duo exuded elegance and oozed charm as they walked the runway. Triptii wore a pink and golden brocade lehenga and jewellery. Kartik Aaryan was seen in a black bandhgala with threadwork and a kurta. They posed and smiled on the stage.

Sonali Bendre opted for a Paithani saree. Hina, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, walked the ramp in a light pink-hued traditional outfit.

As quoted by the news agency ANI, Triptii spoke about women's empowerment in India, "All I want to say is because of women's empowerment every daughter in India feels safe. Every woman gets an opportunity and dares to fulfil their dreams. In every field, women are moving ahead and it will only go up from here."

Netizens weren't happy with Triptii and Kartik's chemistry.

A user wrote, "Zero chemistry just not happening."

Another user mentioned, "Their walk looks so dull."

The third one wrote, "They have no energy while walking."

Hina said, "We are all going through something or have survived something; we are all survivors...I am fighting the battle and one day I will also be a survivor...this walk is a walk of courage, service and heritage. My journey is not easy...the chemo is very hard but I put in my efforts and God also gives me the spirit to bounce back..."

Work Front

Kartik and Triptii will be seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee and will be released in Diwali 2024. The film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise in which she will be seen as Manjulika.