After the Congress high-command made it clear not to succumb before his pressure tactics, the cricketer-turned-politician on late Friday evening announced to withdraw his resignation as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief.

After his meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi late Friday evening, Sidhu said that "whatever concerns I had I have shared with Rahul Gandhi. All my concerns have been sorted out"

Realizing that high command is not going to accept his pressure anymore, the adamant Sidhu for the last some days was showing 'flexibility' to sort out the issue with leadership as early as possible.

Harish Rawat, in-charge of Punjab Congress revealed that Sidhu had assured Rahul that he was withdrawing his resignation and resuming his work as PPCC chief.

"Sidhu has shared his concerns with party leaders and the party has to talk to the Punjab Chief Minister and resolve the remaining issues", Rawat said.

"We have told Sidhu that his concerns will be taken care of. He has assured Rahul that he is withdrawing his resignation and resuming his duty as PCC chief," said Rawat.

High-command was ignoring Sidhu

After he suddenly submitted his resignation as Punjab PCC chief, Congress high command was ignoring Sidhu for his irresponsible behaviour.

Sidhu has 'embarrassed' the Congress high-command by tendering his resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief on September 28. Since he submitted his resignation, Congress leadership was not inviting him for day-to-day activities of the party.

Navjot Sidhu was summoned to Delhi on Oct 14

To take a final decision on his resignation, AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal had called Sidhu to Delhi on October 14 for discussion on organizational matters pertaining to the state party unit.

Sidhu was called after AICC observer Harish Chaudhary, who had been camping in Chandigarh, recently submitted his report on the Punjab Congress crisis to top party leaders in Delhi.

It is learnt that a strong lobby in the Punjab Congress wanted Sidhu's resignation to be accepted but party leadership retained him after he showed some 'flexibility.

Sidhu resigned as PPCC chief on September 28

After the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit as chief minister of Punjab, Sidhu submitted his resignation as Punjab Congress chief. In a letter Sidhu sent to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, he said that he would continue to serve the party.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee," Sidhu said in his letter sent to Gandhi.