After maintaining a studied silence for three days, former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'hurting' him.

"Humiliated" over the treatment meted out to him, Captain termed Gandhi siblings as inexperienced and misguided by their advisors. In series of tweets, the office of Captain Amarinder Singh minced no words in expressing his anger against recent developments in Punjab.

"Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are like my children. This should not have ended like this. I'm hurt. Fact is the Gandhi siblings are inexperienced & their advisors are clearly misguiding them," the office of Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted this evening.

'@priyankagandhi & @RahulGandhi are like my children…this should not have ended like this. I'm hurt. Fact is the Gandhi siblings are inexperienced & their advisors are clearly misguiding them': @capt_amarinder @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/1XxwGbpKBG — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 22, 2021

Captain further revealed that he had offered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi three weeks back, but she asked him to continue.

"I was ready to leave after the victory but never after a loss.", Captain asserted and revealed that said he had offered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi three weeks earlier, but she had asked him to continue. "If she had just called me and asked me to step down, I would have," he said.

'I was prepared to leave politics after victory but never after a loss. Had offered my resignation to Sonia Gandhi 3 weeks back but she asked me to continue. Had she called me and told me to step down, would have done so': @capt_amarinder @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/4ZNQtfRJTV — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 22, 2021

Asserts to oppose Sidhu tooth and nail

Captain declared that he would fight Navjot Sidhu's elevation to Punjab chief ministership tooth and nail, and was ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a 'dangerous man'

"Ready to make any sacrifice to stop Sidhu from becoming Punjab CM. Will pit a strong person against him to ensure his defeat in the 2022 Assembly polls. If Navjot Sidhu is CM face, then big thing if Punjab Congress touches double digits," he stated.

In on obvious reference towards Sidhu's repeated complaints of not acting against Badals, the former Chief Minister said he believed in allowing the law to take its course. "But now these people who were complaining against me are in power, let them throw the Akalis leaders behind bars if they can!" he retorted while challenging Sindhu to put Badals behind the bars.

'Ready to make any sacrifice to stop @sherryontopp becoming Punjab CM. Will pit a strong person against him to ensure his defeat in 2022 Assembly polls. If Navjot Sidhu is CM face, then big thing if @INCPunjab touches double digits': @capt_amarinder @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/1ANcEJy04I — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 22, 2021

Takes a jibe at Congress for undermining Punjab Chief Minister

Taking strong exception of recent Delhi visit of newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi to finalize names of his ministers, Capt recalled that as CM, he had called the shots and appointed his ministers, as he knew the capability of each of them.

He questioned how Congress leaders like Venugopal or Ajay Maken or Randeep Surjewala could decide who is good for which ministry.

"How can @kcvenugopalmp or @ajaymaken or @rssurjewala decide who's right for which ministry. When I was CM I called the shots and appointed my ministers based not on their caste but their effectiveness," he tweeted.