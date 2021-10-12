By deputing Ravneet Singh Bittu to Kashmir Valley to meet victims of recent terror attacks, the Congress high command has dropped hints of not giving much importance to the "sulking" cricket-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After getting the veteran politician Capt Amarinder Singh, who is arch-rival in the party, removed from the post of the chief minister of Punjab in a 'humiliating' way, Sidhu has 'embarrassed' the Congress high-command by tendering his resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief on September 28.

Although, the Congress high command has neither accepted nor rejected Sidhu's resignation, party leadership appears to be have decided to 'ignore' him to make him 'irrelevant in the day-to-day activities of the party.

Sidhu was also in Jammu when Cong high-command deputes Bittu to J&K

Interestingly when Ravneet Singh Bittu, Lok Sabha member from Ludhiana, was deputed by the high command to meet terror victim families in Kashmir Valley, Navjot Singh Sidhu was very much present in Jammu.

Sidhu along with some of his friends was performing darshan at the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra. Sidhu has posted some pictures on social media but neither local Congress leaders nor high command asked him to visit terror-affected families.

"We were much aware that Sidhu had arrived in Jammu but there was no signal from the high command to meet him", wishing anonymity, a senior J&K-based Congress leader said and added that by deputing Bittu, the central leadership has sent across a loud and clear message.

Congress high-command mulling to accept Sidhu's resignation

As PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continued to attack his own party's government in Punjab, the Congress high command is thinking seriously to accept his resignation.

Ravneet Singh Bittu is the front runner to replace Sidhu in case party high command accepts his resignation. Bittu is the grandson of the former chief minister of Punjab, Beant Singh, and has always opposed the 'immature' behaviour of Sidhu within and outside the party.

Reached Srinagar and met with Sh. @GAMIR_INC ji, Congress President J&K and Smt. @rajanipatil_in ji, MP Rajya Sabha and AICC General Secretary In-charge J&K to discuss the current scenario. pic.twitter.com/d5qvkKsF5a — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) October 9, 2021

Bittu deputes to J&K along with AICC general secretary Rajni Patil

In an attempt to project him as a prominent leader of the party, the Congress high command has deputed Ravneet Singh Bittu to J&K along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Rajni Patil after recent selective killings. During his stay in Kashmir Valley, Bittu met with all victims of recent terror attacks. He went to the house of Supinder Kaur offered condolences to her family and her husband. He also visited the residence of Makhan Lal Bindroo.

Sidhu resigned as PPCC chief on September 28

Within days after the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the new chief minister of Punjab, Sidhu submitted his resignation as Punjab Congress chief. In a letter Sidhu sent to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, he said that he would continue to serve the party.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee," Sidhu said in his letter sent to Gandhi.

Ignoring all objections of the then chief minister of Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh the Congress high command had appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief on July 18. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had opposed the appointment of Sidhu, cautioned the high command against sacrificing party for an individual.