The infighting in Punjab has centre's attention and the inability to resolve the political turmoil within the party has turned a national spectacle. Amid the ongoing crisis, Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from his post as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee only few months after his appointment.

The political power tussle between Sidhu for former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh took a wild turn after the latter's sudden resignation earlier this month. Sidhu's resignation fuels the ongoing quarrel between the two party leaders.

In a letter Sidhu sent to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, he said that he would continue to serve the party.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee," Sidhu said in his letter sent to Gandhi.

Captain's Delhi visit

Sidhu's resignation comes amid Captain's scheduled visit to Delhi. There were speculations that Captain would meet Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi late Tuesday evening and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda. However, Amarinder Singh's media advisor denied his meeting with the BJP leaders, saying he's on a personal visit to Delhi to meet some friends.

"Too much being read into @capt_amarinder's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral informed in a tweet.