Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left the country in a state of shock. Not just his family or the industry, the entire nation is mourning this tragic loss. Amid all this, it is Sidharth Shukla's mother who has stood like a pillar of rock, for everyone who is grieving.

Even at Sidharth's last rites, his mother held her emotions and didn't let anyone see the unimaginable pain she must have been going through.

Sidharth's mother stands rock solid

Bigg Boss contestant, Rahul Vaidya has revealed what happened when he went to meet Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla. He said that his mother and her immense belief in the wishes of God is helping her cope through this devastating loss. He added that Sidharth's mother had said that she could never believe that something like this would happen to her.

"Who will I live for now?"

"There was a reason why Sidharth was such a rock, it's because aunty is so strong as a human being. Losing a young son is something that you and I can probably never understand. Aunty said this herself. She said that she'd heard about people losing their children, but never thought it would happen to her. She said, 'Who will I live for now? It's all over.' Hearing that, we broke down. But we had to keep a strong face. So we gave her strength," he said in a live video.

Rahul Vaidya added that Shehnaaz's state was also quite poor. He revealed that she was in "no state to talk" and was "completely gone". "I just want to say, I hope God gives strength to aunty, and the sisters and the family, and Shehnaaz especially. Because when I went to see them the other day, Shehnaaz was in no state to talk. Understandably, she was completely gone."