Shehnaaz Gill has been spotted for the first time since Sidharth Shukla's death. The Bigg Boss contestant and Shukla's rumored girlfriend looked devastated and completely shattered.

Pictures and videos of an inconsolable Shehnaaz have now gone viral. Sidharth Shukla's final journey has begun. A decked-up ambulance arrived at Sidharth's residence to take him for the cremation.

Asim Riaz and Aly Goni have reached the crematorium to be with the family. Sidharth Shukla's mother was also spotted at the crematorium. Shehnaaz Gill looked completely broken and couldn't stop her tears. She was accompanied by her brother. Videos and pictures of Shehnaaz have taken over the internet. In the videos, Shehnaaz looks breathless and in too much pain.

Shehnaaz Gill's first picture

A decked-up ambulance brought Sidharth Shukla's body to his home for the final rites, from where it would be taken to the crematorium. Industry people like Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Nikki Tamboli, Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta, Disha Parmar, Arjun Bijlani, and many others have reached Sidharth's home to be by his family's side.

Shehnaaz Gill goes pale

Rahul Mahajan revealed that Sidharth's mother was teary-eyed but still trying to remain strong. On the other hand, he said, Shehnaaz Gill had turned pale. He added that she looked as if she had been through a storm. "She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything," Mahajan told ETimes.

"Sidharth was a different kind of person, he would not even like us mourning for him. I met his mother today, who is also such a strong woman. She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me 'death is obvious, but itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha.' She is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime," he further added.