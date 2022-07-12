Ever since popular television actor Sidharth Shukla passed away, his fans and colleagues have been missing him but the emotion rose a little bit high as the actor's Bollywood debut film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' completed eight years of its release. At present, #SidharthShukla is trending on Twitter as his fans and followers remember him with utmost love and respect. Last year, Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 39 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film starred actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt alongside the late actor in lead roles. Back then, the film was showered with immense love and it performed extremely well at the box office.

On this special occasion, Varun took to his social media and penned a note remembering his late co-star Sidharth along with throwback pictures. In his post, he went on to call Sidharth 'kind-hearted' and 'passionate'. Varun wrote, "8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind-hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends."

8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends. ? pic.twitter.com/OxohdX6JPs — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 11, 2022

Sharing a picture on his Instagram Stories, Varun wrote, "8 years of Humpty Sharma ki dulhania some great memories with amazing people." Alia Bhatt also shared the same image on her Instagram story and dropped several red heart emojis.

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans were seen remembering their favourite Sidharth. One of the fans wrote, "Thank you for the kind words for our dear Sid ❤️ 8YRS OF SID AS ANGAD #SidharthShukla."

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan also shared a post on Instagram. Sharing the poster of the film, he wrote, "8 years of #hskd ... At times it feels like yesterday and at times another lifetime... So much has happened in just 8 years ... Varun got Married. Karan had babies. I had a baby. Alia got married and is about to have a baby. Many of my HOD's who were kids then, now have babies ... Okay enough of baby talk. Raj and Bhanu went on to become film Directors. We battled through Covid. Siddharth Shukla left us for a better place."

On the work front

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Poland. The actor will be next seen in a horror-comedy titled 'Bhediya' alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 25, 2022. Varun was last seen in 'JugJugg Jeeyo' with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani among others.