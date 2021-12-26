The year 2021 has been good, bad and ugly. While new celebs entered the industry, there were many legends who left us. These celebrity deaths left a void not just in the industry but also amongst the fans. Here's taking a look at celebs who went away too soon.

Sidharth Shukla: Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest at the age of 40 on September 2. The actor was one of the most popular and loved names of the industry. Shukla's family revealed that the actor was feeling uncomfortable and had slight chest pain around 3-4 am. It was then that he asked for cold water. He drank it and slept after some time. But, in the morning, he again complained of chest pain and again asked for water. However, this time, while drinking water he fell unconscious. The family immediately took him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead.

Raj Kaushal: Another celebrity death that left us jolted was of Raj Kaushal. Mandira Bedi's husband and celebrated director, Raj was just 50. He passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 30. It also came to light that Raj Kaushal had suffered a heart attack several years ago. However, with a healthy lifestyle, he had managed to keep illness and health issues at bay. Until, this unfortunate day.

Surekha Sikri: Another legend that left the world too soon is Surekha Sikri. Powerhouse of talent and a brilliant actor, Surekha passed away on July 16. The National Award winner was battling complications induced by a second brain stroke.

Amit Mistry: Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry was another celeb whose death shocked us. The actor was just 49 and passed away due to cardiac arrest. The actor was a renowned face and had worked in films like - Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Dilip Kumar: The legendary actor breathed his last on July 7, 2021 at the age of 98. Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital. He passed away due to prolonged illness.

Puneeth Rajkumar: Another celebrity death that was unbearable was that of southern superstar Puneet Rajkumar. With power-packed acting and a heart of gold, Puneeth was more than just a superstar. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29 at the age of 46.