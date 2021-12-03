Aryan Khan has made his debut in the list of Most Searched celebs in 2021. Sidharth Shukla's name has been at the top of the Most Searched Male Celebrities list. When it comes to female celebrities, Kareena Kapoor Khan has emerged as the most searched female celeb. Let's take a look at who secured which position.

Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13 winner and Balika Vadhu fame Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021. The actor was just 40. His fans and industry people were left devastated with the news. Sidharth was reported to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. The Broken But Beautiful actor was the most searched celeb in Yahoo's year-end list.

Salman Khan and Allu Arjun: Salman Khan bagged the second position and southern superstar Allu Arju bagged the third position.

Puneeth Rajkumar: Southern megastar Puneeth Rajkumar left the world shocked with his untimely demise on October 29.

The actor suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at the age of 46. He was at the fourth spot in the most searched celebrity list.

Dilip Kumar: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7. He was 98. The legendary actor died of several complications owing due to ill health.

Aryan Khan: Aryan Khan featured at the second spot in Yahoo's Top Newsmaker of 2021 list. Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, had been arrested by the NCB after a cruise raid. He was accused of consuming drugs and being in contact with traffickers. However, the star kid was released from jail after almost three weeks. The Bombay HC in its statement said that there was no positive evidence against Aryan and the other three arrested with him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: When it comes to the Most Searched Female Celebrity list of 2021 in India, Kareena Kapoor topped the charts.

Katrina Kaif: Bagging the second spot was Katrina Kaif who has been in news for her relationship and impending marriage with Vicky Kaushal.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt: Priyanka and Alia bagged third and fourth spot respectively.

Deepika Padukone: The fifth spot was bagged by Deepika Padukone.