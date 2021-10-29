Breaking: Puneeth Rajkumar is no more; fans, industry in shock [reactions]

In shocking news, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday after he was hospitalised in Bengaluru earlier in the day. The news of Rajkumar's passing sent shockwaves across the nation, especially in South India where the 46-year-old actor had a devoted following.

Rajkumar, fondly known as Appu by his fans, had suffered a heart attack during workout as he complained of chest pain. After an ECG, he was rushed to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru at around 11:30 a.m. The doctor had said the actor was in a critical state.

"Puneet Rajkumar aged 46 years was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated," the hospital said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai even visited the hospital to check on Rajkumar. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Shivarajkumar, the actor's brother, are to hold a press meet.

Rocking Star Yash, Sandalwood stars rush to Puneeth Rajkumar's residence to console his family. Karnataka Police department has beefed up security in Bengaluru to avoid any incident of violence.

Fans, industry in shock

The sudden death of Rajkumar has put millions of fans and the entire Sandalwood industry in shock. Fans and celebs from the industry are paying their respects and expressing deep sorrow.