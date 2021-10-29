Updated on Friday, October 29, 2021:

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday due to cardiac arrest. The actor was brought in a critical state, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole. The doctors initiated Advanced cardiac resuscitation.

In saddening news for millions of South cinema fans, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalized on Friday. According to sources, the actor suffered a heart attack during the gym.

The 46-year-old Sandalwood actor is reportedly in the ICU.

Rajkumar was rushed to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital for treatment and remains admitted there. The hospital or the actor's publicist is yet to issue a statement regarding his health update. Meanwhile, fans are wishing Rajkumar a speedy recovery.

This is a developing story...