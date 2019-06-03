Comedian Sidharth Sagar and fiancee Subuhi Joshi recently called off their engagement after their relationship reached an ugly stage. Subuhi even accused Sidharth of domestic violence, losing his cool over petty issues, and getting violent. Hearing about the allegations levelled against him, an upset Sidharth has shot back at Subuhi saying that if he was so much into domestic violence then why would she kept on messaging him repeatedly begging him to come back.

Sidharth has revealed that he and Subuhi had been fighting with each other for a very long time and he had been telling her that he doesn't want to stay in this relationship any longer. The two had started dating in 2014 but things had turned awry between them and they decided to split in 2016.

After their bitter break-up, Subuhi had sent almost 500 messages and made repeated phone calls to Sidharth asking him to come back to her because she loved him so much. She even threatened him saying that she will commit suicide and hold him responsible for her death if he refused to come back. Sidharth somehow convinced Subuhi and the two then again got back together last year before getting engaged.

"If I was into domestic violence, then why would she call me back again after the break-up," Sidharth vented out his frustration over Subuhi's allegations against him in an exclusive chat with International Business Times India. Sidharth also shared the screenshots of his WhatsApp chat with us when Subuhi had threatened to kill herself after Sidharth left her for her abusive behaviour.

Sidharth and Subhi had made their relationship official with an engagement in November last year. The two had mutually broke up with each other on April 1. Everything was fine until major fights started happening between them over participating in celebrity couple shows together.

"We were offered a few celebrity couple reality shows like Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13. I had clearly told her that 'I can't go do these shows with you because you will never know what you will say about us on the show. You play games but I don't. For the unknowns, she has been the Splitsvilla queen (Splitsvilla 6 second runner-up). It's a game show and I didn't know that she will start playing games in real life as well," Sidharth said.

Narrating the domestic violence incident, Sidharth recalled, "And talking about the domestic violence incident, let me tell you that it had happened one month before we broke up. Now why did she talk about it in the media all of sudden. We had broke-up on good terms but she chose to use the incident for her own benefit. Let me tell you that she had been in relationships five or six times before ending this one, but for me, it was my first. And even on the fateful day, we had an argument on the same thing about doing celebrity couple shows together. I insisted her that we can't go together as things may turn more ugly between us.

He continued, "She then suddenly grabbed me by my neck and punched me hard on my nose. I had started bleeding profusely and I even had blood stains on my T-shirt and my shorts. I somehow tried to get out of the situation, I pushed her and I think she got hurt. I stepped out of the house and Subuhi, by then, had locked the door from inside. I asked her to give me my phone that I had left inside but she replied, 'ab nahi dungi, jo karna hai kar.' So when I bought a new T-shirt from outside and got back home, Subuhi had already called the police. I was shocked. I started wondering why would a person who claims to love you so much, would do such a thing."

To Be Continued...