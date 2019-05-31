Last year, comedian Sidharth Sagar had made headlines when he had a public fallout with his mother who allegedly used to torture him. And this year, Sidharth has now fallen apart from his long-time girlfriend and TV actress Subuhi Joshi. The two, who had taken their romantic relationship one step further by exchanging rings in November last year, have called off their engagement. While Subuhi has accused Sidharth of domestic violence, the comedian has cited compatibility issues for their bitter break-up.

Sidharth and Subuhi had started dating in 2014 but things had turned awry between them and decided to split in 2016. The two again got back together after sorting out their differences. They had started living in together and had even made their relationship official with an engagement last year. Things were going fine between the two until their relationship reached an ugly stage.

However, both Sidharth and Subuhi have their own reasons that led them to end their relationship.

"When we separated in 2016, he blamed his mother for it. However, she wasn't entirely responsible for what happened; I realised it only after staying with him post our engagement. The problem is with his attitude and behaviour, but I did try my best to save the relationship. I have seen his dark side; he loses his cool over petty issues, and can get violent. Woh haath uthaata hai aur cheezein phekta hai," Subuhi Joshi was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

Subuhi recalled an incident when she had called the cops after Sidharth got physical with her. She said that Sidharth was going through financial crisis and was disturbed because of that further adding that he used to raise his hands on her besides getting into a verbal spat.

"In March, I called the cops after he hit me. I was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up and on our way to the police station, he kept crying saying, 'Mujhse galti ho gayi, maaf kar de. I'll never repeat it'. After seeing him cry, I told the cops to let him go. In hindsight, I feel that I made a huge mistake. He should have been behind bars," Subuhi said.

Subuhi said that they have not been in touch for almost two months and wanted to end their relationship on a cordial note. "But Sidharth is an escapist. When he doesn't want to face something, he runs away from it. This is exactly what he did with his mother. Now, he has disappeared on me. A few weeks ago, I messaged him about his creditors coming to my home, after which he blocked me on his phone and social media handles. His important documents also bear my residential address and I don't want to take his responsibility now," she added.

Sidharth, on the other hand, said that they had parted ways with each other in 2016 because his mother was not in favour of his relationship. He corroborate Subuhi's account that they had got back together last year but suddenly compatibility issues cropped up between them.

"We called off our engagement two-and-a-half months ago," Sidharth said and further added, "Things were fine between us till the time I was working and making money. I feel that problems cropped up after I faced a financial crisis. Your state of mind changes when you are not working, and I was troubled at that time. We were having a lot of fights and I felt it was better to end the relationship."

Speaking about the incident when Subuhi had called the cops, Sidharth said that they had an argument and it was Subuhi who hit him first. "My nose started bleeding. She wasn't leaving me and in an attempt to release myself, I moved her away from from me. She could have got hurt in that process. I fled the house forgetting my phone behind. When I came back to collect my phone, she had already called the cops. I could have done that, too, but I didn't want the matter to escalate. I even told her to end the relationship that day, because it had reached an ugly stage."

"Given my mental state, it will take me some time to be fine. I would often tell her that I needed my space even if we were in a relationship, as that's normal. But that, too, was an issue. As far as blocking her is concerned, she blocked me first. I did it later as I wanted some peace in my life," Sidharth concluded.