Sidharth Malhotra is currently the talk of the town. He just became a father, and his film 'Param Sundari' has been making headlines for all the right and wrong reasons. While there have been reports about Sidharth performing well in the film, there are also updates about him not performing well in the film.

Netizens on public platforms have put up statuses wondering why it is that Sidharth is not hated on much, especially since he and Arjun Kapoor have a similar acting prowess, but Arjun is disliked more since Sidharth is better looking than him. Several netizens claimed that the only saving grace when it comes to Sidharth is his good looks.

On the Reddit discourse that has gone extremely viral, the writer revealed that Sidharth was "overshadowed" by Janhvi in certain scenes in their recent release.

The caption mentioned, "After watching his recent movie all I have to say is that he really can't act to save his life. I don't want to sound harsh but even Janhvi overshadowed him in some scenes. He had the same expressions for everything and one tone dialogue delivery. Sorry but he really needs to stop doing solo male lead driven movies, because he really doesn't have the charisma to pull it off. Felt bored throughout the movie. If the plot is predictable, atleast as an actor bring something?"

A comment on the discourse read, "shershah ne iska career bacha liya" while another mentioned, "Sid is really boring onscreen, infact he has zero X factor the only time I liked watching him was in Hasee toh Phasee."

A Reddit user mentioned, "and comparatively Arjun has more better performances than him(Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Gundey, Aurangzeb, Sandeep aur pinky farar)" while another wrote, "Arjun is a better actor than him. Agree or cry."

Talking about Sidharth, an internet user mentioned, "He is beautiful and boring" while another wrote, "Sid just needs to be directed better. And he can be servicable. He is a limited range actor for sure."

There were also comments like, "It's a cause for concern for any actor if someone finds Jahnvi better than you" and "Yes. Couldn't agree more. He's literally same as Arjun Kapoor but has better looks and goodwill of Bollywood biggies."

Coming to Arjun, he has not had a theatrical hit in years. The films he has been doing have not been doing well. A little while back, a few of Arjun's old clips from press conferences went viral on the Internet, and he was trolled and targeted for them.

Talking about Sidharth, internet users consider his last big release to be "Shershaah", which was released in 2021. His recent release, 'Param Sundari,' also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.