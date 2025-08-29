Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her film Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra. Over the past few weeks, the duo has been serving stylish looks while promoting their film.

However, Janhvi recently faced flak for her outfit at a screening. On Wednesday, she made a statement in a fusion look, pairing a body-hugging white crop top with an orange shimmery mini skirt, accessorised with colourful bangles.

Her white crop top had a quirky quote that read, "I'm coconuts about you."

She styled the look with green heels, a waist chain, and bangles in green, pink, and orange. Despite the playful vibe, the outfit didn't sit well with netizens, who slammed her fashion choice.

One user commented, "I don't hate it. It's a 2000s music album coded. Just something fun..."

Another wrote, "Bold and experimental. Reminds me of the 90s when kids tried fusion fashion with ethnic skirts and casual tees in college. Back then, it was rebel fashion for us (I'm a millennial). This feels like the Gen Z version, lol. Her fashion sense is good, but I personally like her better in Indian wear. She's naturally very beautiful, and if she wishes to enhance her features, that's her choice. Still, I hope she knows she's already stunning naturally."

Meanwhile, another clip of Janhvi has gone viral, drawing attention for an entirely different reason. In the video, a paparazzo highlighted a mark on her neck and asked followers for their opinion. Social media users quickly speculated whether it was a love bite or a hickey, while others suggested it could simply be from the heavy jewellery she has been sporting during her film promotions.

This isn't the first time such speculation has surfaced. Back in 2022, when Janhvi flaunted her toned underarms, eagle-eyed netizens claimed to have spotted a similar mark.

Apart from Param Sundari, the actor will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan.

On the personal front, Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya. Their relationship was reportedly established before Janhvi's Bollywood debut but went through a rough patch, after which they reunited in 2022.