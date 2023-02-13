After dropping a tear-jerking video from their wedding ceremony, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now making the nation root for true love with their wedding reception video. In a video that has now taken over the internet, the two can be seen dancing, in sync, to Sidharth's famous song – Kala Chashma.

Celebs attend

The wedding reception was a grand affair with Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and many other celebs marking their presence at the event. Kiara and Sidharth stole the show with their stylish look at the reception and photos of the two have already garnered millions of likes.

What social media said

Amid all this, a video of the newlyweds dancing to the famous number from Sidharth and Katrina Kaif's film – Baar Baar Dekho – has got social media vibing big time. Sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar the song is the party number that no one misses. "They are giving goals to us," one user wrote. "Couples that dances together, lasts together," another user wrote.

"Made for each other," one social media user wrote. "You can see the love in their eyes and body language," another social media user wrote. "God bless them both," a netizen wrote. "Can't take eyes off them most stunning couple of the industry," another netizen wrote. "Terrific couple," a social media user wrote.

Karan Johar's tribute to the couple

"I met him a decade and a half ago.... Silent, strong and still so sensitive.... I met her many years after... silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together.... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family," KJo had written congratulating the couple on their wedding.