Putting an end to all the rumours and speculations, Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently tied the knot and has moved ahead in life together to create their happily ever after. The newly wedded couple made our hearts flutter with their dreamy wedding pictures and video from the grand Suryagarh palace and gave their fans major wedding goals to thrive on.

'Shershah' couple to follow No-kissing policy in films?

But now that the most anticipated wedding is done and both the actors are gearing up to get back to their regular shoots and busy lifestyle, fans wonder if the new couple are going to follow the trend of no kissing policy in films after marriage or go as per the requirement of scripts. However, some feel that Sidharth and Kiara are thorough professionals and they will not ever interfere in each other's work.

According to reports, Kiara and Sidharth will not have any such policy after marriage and they will do everything that is demanded from their roles for the benefit of the film. It's been 10 years that the 'Shershaah' couple have been working in the industry and they are loved and admired by people for their professionalism.

Talking about no-kissing policy, there are several actors who were rumoured to follow such things, but on the other hand, there are prominent actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and several others who have done bold scenes even after their marriage.

On the work front, reportedly, Sidharth and Kiara will be soon seen together in a romantic film, however, there is no official confirmation about the same. Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Rashmika Mandanna and next he will be seen in 'Yodha' with Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara Advani was last seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actress will be next seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.