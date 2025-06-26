Gone are the days when Bollywood fans would get excited to see a new pairing on screen. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to grace the silver screen together for the very first time, and fans and followers have a rather mixed reaction to the pairing. Both actors were spotted together recently, and while they looked absolutely stunning, when the video of them together went viral, there were almost no comments on their pairing. While netizens seemed impressed by them individually, many mocked their acting abilities and wondered if they were cast in the film together who would be acting.

Just recently, Sidharth and Janhvi were spotted together at the Maddock office for a campaign shoot. The two looked radiant in traditional Indian outfits and gave a taste of what they would look like together on screen in their 'Param Sundari' avatar. While the film was earlier slated for a July 25 release, there is also a chance that the release date might get postponed.

A while back, Times Now had quoted a Peepingmoon report which mentioned, "Dinesh Vijan didn't want Param Sundari to be lost in a crowded release schedule next month. The producer reportedly feels that the romantic drama has a commercial value. Since there are already other rom-coms releasing in July, the visibility and reception of Sidharth-Janhvi's film might have been affected." So there is a chance that the film might be released in theatres in August.

Anyway, going back to the new reel pair in town being spotted together, netizens on Reddit had to start a discourse about the same.

To top of everything, a netizen wrote, "Acting kaun karega lekin?" to which another person replied saying, "This comment is the only thing I think of whenever I see them together". Sidharth's fans could not hold themselves from gushing over how good he was looking and made comments like, "Sid is ageing like fine wine", "Man Sid is too hot", "More like sundar param. Sid looks hot" and "Sid is param sundar."

In Janhvi's case, there were comments such as "She looks like his small sister. No chemistry sorry," She looks just like a mannequin", "Janhvi has such good hair, as visible in the promo also, but these side bangs(?)/ don't even know what to call them, are not working at all" and "Her arms don't match her body at all this looks so odd."

Whether or not Janhvi and Sidharth will be able to impress fans with their chemistry, only time will tell. 'Param Sundari', directed by Tushar Jalota, is a rom-com that focuses on a North-Indian boy falling in love with a South Indian girl.