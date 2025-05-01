For quite some time now, netizens have been livid about how Bollywood actors do not deserve to walk the ramps for popular designers. There have been several discourses about how walking the ramp for fashion labels should be left to models who are trained to do it, i.e., models. Only a little while back, Janhvi Kapoor made the headlines for not being able to walk the ramp well and taking away the limelight from a deserving model. Amidst all of these controversies, a fashion influencer has taken to social media to speak about how actors in many ways disrespect designers and their hard work while walking the ramp by pulling off attention-seeking gimmicks.

Ishita Mangal, who is a fashion content creator, took to her Instagram account to share a reel where she slammed popular B-town celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra for not walking the ramps well. She spoke about how these celebrities do a whole lot of "chit-chatting" and take "aashirwaad" from members in the audience while they are on the ramp representing a designer and their work. She also shared videos of such instances.

One of the clips showed the viral moment between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, where the former, who was walking for Manish Malhotra, got off the ramp to kiss his wife on the cheek. The second video showed Sidharth Malhotra greeting Zeenat Aman, and the last one was of Nitanshi Goel taking blessings from Hema Malini while on the ramp.

Ishita said, "I am officially done with Indian actors using fashion shows as family reunions. What's with the blessing tour mid-ramp walk? Touching feet, meet and greet, casual chit chats. I am confused. Are we at a sangeet or a fashion show? Respect and acknowledgement are great, but maybe showcase culture or values before or after the event."

She further added, "Designers pay big money for these events. Stylists, choreographers, models, media people – they are all running on a tight timeline. Most of them have another show to run to after it. This isn't just about disrespecting the designer's vision, it is about wasting everyone's time, including the audience."

The content creator also mentioned that actors are loved for who they are, and one should take pride in the kind of stardom they have built. However, she pointed out that an actor must always remember that when they are walking the ramp, it is the designer's show and they are representing a particular designer and their hard work.

She mentioned, "We love our actors and the stardom that they have built, but the only star on a runway show is a designer," she continued and then concluded by saying that actors must stop this 'attention-seeking behaviour' of theirs.

She further went on to also say, "You wouldn't randomly start touching people's feet in the middle of a movie scene, right? Well, this is a one-take shot. So stop this attention-seeking behaviour."

Netizens agreed with Ishita in the comment section of the reel and also spoke about how these could be PR gimmicks to get that extra footage. None of the designers has spoken about this ongoing issue at the moment, and neither has any actor addressed it.