Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to welcome their first child this year. Kiara shared the happy news with her fans in February. Since announcing her pregnancy, Kiara has been frequently spotted around the city and was recently seen shooting for her upcoming film, Toxic, opposite Yash.

As the couple prepares to embrace parenthood, Kiara and Sidharth have headed off on their babymoon, ready to embark on this new journey together.

On Tuesday, April 29, Kiara took to social media to share a series of pictures from the getaway with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

In the photos, Kiara is seen glowing with pregnancy radiance and enjoying a meal at an open café. The post also included a cute image of a baby koala on a tree, a display of pizza, macarons, and fruit cream. In one photo, the mom-to-be took a no-makeup selfie while lounging in a bathrobe by the beach. Another picture shows Kiara and Sidharth taking a selfie together.

Fans quickly flooded social media with congratulations and heartwarming messages, expressing their joy for the soon-to-be parents.

Karan Johar wrote, "Gorgeous couple.."

A fan wrote, "I can't believe you're gonna be a mum.."

Another fan mentioned. "Finally, you posted yayayyy.."

The next wrote, "Can't wait for Baby Malhotra."

About Kiara and Sidharth

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023, marking the beginning of their happily-ever-after. The couple, who fell in love during the filming of Shershaah, won hearts with their dreamy wedding celebrations that captured the attention of fans across the country.

Work Front

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, co-starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He is currently filming Param Sundari, which marks his return to the romantic comedy genre. Starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor and backed by Maddock Films, the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025.

Kiara recently appeared in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan.