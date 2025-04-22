'Don 3,' starring Ranveer Singh, has been making headlines for a very long time. Farhan Akhtar's film announcement was not well-received by the audience when it was first shared on social media. However, the anticipation kept growing as days went by, and now there is a lot of excitement surrounding the film.

Currently, there has been a lot of confusion as to who is going to play the female lead in the film. Earlier, Kiara Advani was supposed to play the part, but she had to step back from the project owing to her pregnancy. According to recent reports, Kriti Sanon might be stepping in to play the role.

Several actresses were being considered for the role, including Sharvari Wagh, and according to reports that had emerged earlier, the 'Munjya' actress was pretty much on board. However, while there is no news about what could have gone wrong, there is definitely a recent rumor that is doing the rounds of B-town. As per Pinkvilla, Kriti has already agreed to play the part of Roma and fits the role perfectly well.

A source revealed to the portal that it is almost confirmed that Kriti will play the role instead of Kiara and that she will sign the film in the next couple of days.

The source was quoted as saying, "Farhan Akhtar and the creative team of Excel Entertainment were looking to cast an experienced actress with a screen presence on board Don 3, and Kriti Sanon fits the bill like hand in glove. She has the aura to play Roma on screen, and is excited to sign the dotted lines soon."

It was further mentioned in the report that the film is progressing at an impressive rate and that Farhan is quite through with the location scouting, which is always an important step before starting the shoot of a movie.

The source said, "Don 3 will be shot largely in Europe and the locations are already closed. The script is also locked, and all that remains now is slight polishing alongside the action design. The pre-production work will go on for the next few months, and the team is aiming to take the film on floors by October/November 2025."

Coming back to who the leading lady of the film will be, there is no official clarity on that bit. Whether it is Kriti or Sharvari, or somebody else, the production house or the director has officially not announced anything yet. However, fans are looking forward to an official announcement soon since Don has always been a much-loved franchise.