Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration—Chennai Express—got etched in their filmography as one of the best. However, the second time the director-actor duo collaborated, it was a massive disaster. After the mammoth success of 'Chennai Express,' SRK and Shetty joined hands for 'Dilwale,' which also starred Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan.

When Dilwale tanked

The reunion of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan failed to impress the audience and the critics. And ever since, Rohit and King Khan have maintained distance. There have also been rumors of a falling-out between the two over the film's turnout. In a recent interaction, the 'Singham' director cleared the air around the speculations.

Rohit Shetty clarified that there has not been an issue between the two of them and there has been no fallout. However, the two decided to launch their own production houses after the film to be able to bear the loss in the future by themselves.

Shetty clears the air

Rohit was speaking to Komal Nahta and said, "Nahi aisa kuch nahi (There is nothing like that)." He further elaborated, "Ek respect hai humare beech mein, aur Dilwale ke baad ye hua ki immediately phir humne humare khud ki production house kholi. Humne decide kiya ki hum khud ki filmein banayenge. Agar loss bhi ho to humara ho, jabki loss nahi hua tha."

(There is a mutual respect between us and after Dilwale we started our own production house. We decided that we will make our own films. Even if there is a loss, it should be ours)

In the same interview, Rohit Shetty said that Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn are the three people he can count on any day. Rohit added that they are his 3 AM friend and are always there for him. He revealed that Padukone shot for 'Singham Again' even when she was four months pregnant and that is the kind of equation they all share.