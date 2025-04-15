Don 3: Sharvari Wagh to star opposite Ranveer Singh after Kiara Advani exits due to Pregnancy: Report

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are soon to embrace parenthood. Kiara, who is currently busy with War 2 and Yash's Toxic, was also part of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. However, she reportedly stepped down from the project following her pregnancy announcement, choosing to focus on her personal life during this time.

Now, about a month later, Farhan Akhtar's third installment of the Don franchise—Don 3, led by Ranveer Singh—has found Kiara's replacement in Sharvari Wagh. After entering the Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe with Munjya and securing a spot in the YRF Spy Universe with Alpha, Sharvari has now joined Excel Entertainment's Don universe.

On April 15, Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Sharvari and another actress were being considered, but she ultimately landed the role. The team at Excel Entertainment is excited to have her on board."

Revealing more about the schedule of Don 3, the source claimed, "The makers plan to commence shooting by the end of 2025. By then, Sharvari will be free of the promotions of Alpha; the film will be released on Christmas. Ranveer Singh will hopefully be done with the release of Aditya Dhar's action thriller. Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur releases on November 21. Vikrant Massey, who is expected to play the antagonist, will also complete his commitments by then."

As soon as the news of Sharvari replacing Kiara went viral, netizens expressed their excitement and said they're looking forward to seeing her in the action flick.

A user wrote, "She'll do a better job than Kiara."

Another wrote, "I won't believe a single Farhan project until I see the trailer WITH a release date on it. Till then Don 3 and Jee Le Zaara and whatnot is not happening."

In 2023, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3 was officially announced. However, the project was later shelved. Take a look at the teaser below:

The New Don: Ranveer Singh

The teaser opens in a high-rise apartment overlooking a breathtaking city skyline. Ranveer Singh's voice is heard in the background, saying:

"Sher jo so raha hai woh jagega kab, poochte hain yeh sab. Unse keh do, phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko..." (Everyone wants to know when the sleeping lion will awaken. Tell them the lion has awakened and will soon rise before them.)

About Don franchise

Don is one of the most iconic and beloved film franchises of all time. Amitabh Bachchan set the benchmark by portraying the original Don so much so that for over two decades, no other actor could match the charisma and intrigue he brought to the role. That is, until Shah Rukh Khan stepped in and raised the bar even higher.

In the 2000s, SRK reprised the role of Don. Both Don and Don 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Farhan Akhtar, became fan favorites—from the gripping screenplay and stylish direction to the unforgettable soundtrack. Now, the makers are bringing back the legendary character once again—but this time, with a twist.

