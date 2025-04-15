'Blatantly Arrogant': Netizens Slam Urvashi Rautela for comparing 'Sorry Bol' to Tamannaah's 'Nasha'

Urvashi Rautela was recently featured in a sizzling dance number titled Sorry Bol from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's film Jaat. The song received mixed reactions from the audience. Around the same time, Tamannaah Bhatia's bold item number Nasha from Raid 2 was also released. Both actresses added an undeniable oomph factor to their respective songs. However, despite the buzz, neither track left a lasting impression on fans.

Urvashi Rautela shares fan comparison of 'Sorry Bol' With Tamannaah's 'Nasha'



Known for her quirky promotions and headline-grabbing antics, Urvashi once again found herself at the center of controversy.

Recently, a now-deleted post surfaced online where Urvashi appeared to take a sly dig at Tamannaah. She had shared a fan's comment comparing Sorry Bol with Nasha, implying her song was superior. The post read, "This song is far better than Nasha." Although Urvashi quickly deleted the post, screenshots had already made their way to various social media platforms and Reddit threads, where netizens were quick to share their opinions.

Netizens react

Many accused Urvashi of stooping low for the sake of promotion and undermining her peers. She was heavily criticised for being arrogant and self-indulgent.

One Reddit user sarcastically wrote, "How could she not do so? Being the youngest, most beautiful woman in the world, she has certain responsibilities — like always being the first to appreciate herself when she releases something new."

Another commented, "First lady to be blatantly arrogant."

Yet another user pointed out, "Not her first time. Y'all are forgetting when she shaded Kiara by name when Game Changer bombed."

Just a few days ago, in an interview, Urvashi claimed she is the best promoter after Shah Rukh Khan. The bold statement sparked trolling across social media. In the same interview, she also revealed that she avoids looking at memes made about her as they negatively affect her mental health.

This isn't the first time Urvashi has been in the news for controversial comparisons. During the promotion of her film Daaku Maharaj, she subtly took a jab at Kiara Advani's Game Changer while speaking to Lehren TV.

She said, "Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I've worked with him before too, in Indian 2. I think yeh poora hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zyada hype tha." (I think the entire game changed because that film too had a lot of hype.)

She further compared her film to Game Changer and said, "But I think ki agar Kiara Advani ki Game Changer disaster hui hai aur meri Daaku Maharaaj blockbuster hit ho gayi hai, then it's not my mistake. I feel, 'Kyun yeh tweets waqera ho rahe hain?'" (If Kiara Advani's Game Changer is a disaster and my Daaku Maharaaj is a blockbuster hit, then it's not my mistake. I feel, 'Why are these tweets happening?'). Her comments sparked backlash on social media.