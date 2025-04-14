Indian sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, the youngest and final disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, performed in Mumbai on Sunday, April 13, as part of his India Tour 2025. The Mumbai concert marked the second stop of his globally acclaimed Sitar for Mental Health series, following a successful performance in Delhi on April 6. The sitar maestro mesmerized the audience with a deeply moving and soulful performance, making it an evening to remember.

Several notable personalities from the industry were spotted at the concert. Among those in attendance were Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani, Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, and Mira Rajput Kapoor, accompanied by her sister-in-law, Sanah Kapoor.

Mira attends sitar concert for mental health sans husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira later took to Instagram Stories to share a moment from the evening. In the short clip, Rishab was seen to be fully absorbed in his music. Captioning the video, she wrote, "Just 30 seconds of @rishabsmusic showing us why he is magic."

Mira looked elegant in a traditional white outfit, while Sanah opted for a sleek black ensemble.

However, as the videos circulated online, fans began speculating about Mira and Shahid Kapoor's relationship, pointing out that the two haven't been seen together in public for a while. Mira's solo appearance at the event, without Shahid, added fuel to the rumors.

Some netizens even linked this to Shahid's recent interaction with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan at the IIFA conference, suggesting that Mira's absence from public outings with Shahid might be connected.

Meanwhile, on April 1, 2025, Mira Rajput attended a fashion show in Mumbai, turning heads with her elegant solo appearance. Notably, Shahid Kapoor was once again absent, sparking further curiosity among fans.

With two back-to-back public appearances without her husband-actor Shahid Kapoor, netizens have begun speculating whether everything is fine between the couple.

About Mira Rajput

Bollywood has often been criticised for its not-so-friendly behavior with the media. She usually doesn't greet the paparazzi or smile for the cameras, leading many to label her as not media-friendly. Not hailing from the film industry, Mira has nonetheless carved her path. As an entrepreneur, she launched her beauty brand, Akind, last year. In February, she announced her upcoming venture into the wellness space with the opening of her wellness center, Dhun, in Mumbai.

About Rishab

Born in Delhi on September 17, 1998, Rishab belongs to the illustrious Rikhi Ram family, globally renowned for crafting instruments for legendary artists, including The Beatles.

From performing solo for U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during Diwali to captivating over 60,000 people at Houston's NRG Stadium, Rishab has graced some of the world's most prestigious stages. His performances include the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

With each performance, Rishab continues to bridge the gap between classical tradition and contemporary sensibilities—touching one city, one heart at a time with his unique blend of heritage and innovation.



Rishab's upcoming tours

After his performance in Mumbai, Rishab is set to take his tour to cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru before concluding his Sitar for Mental Health Tour on May 18 in Kolkata. His shows feature some of his new compositions alongside iconic pieces like Shiv Kailash.