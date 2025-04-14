It was a star-studded night in Mumbai on Saturday, where celebrities like Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone, Rasika Dugal, Ahsaas Channa, Wamiqa Gabbi, and many more from Bollywood turned heads with their bold and risqué fashion choices.

The occasion was a party hosted by Word magazine, and the celebs certainly raised the oomph factor, stepping out in daring, see-through ensembles that blurred the lines between avant-garde and red carpet glamour.

Let's take a look at who all attended Wod Magazine's Gala.

Tanish Mukerji

Tanisha Mukerji was stunned in a body-hugging, sheer black gown. The translucent fabric was adorned with oversized white floral appliqués, strategically placed to accentuate and conceal key areas, creating a dramatic contrast and a standout silhouette.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi wore a structured white blazer-style top with a plunging neckline. Her look was elevated by a voluminous cascade of black ruffled tulle that flowed from one shoulder, adding a sculptural flair. She paired the top with sleek, flared black trousers in a satin or velvet finish, bringing in a retro-chic vibe. Her futuristic sheer white headpiece added an avant-garde edge to the outfit.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen brought elegance with a bold twist in a sheer black gown featuring vertical stripes and a statement pleated bow at the waist, adding both volume and couture appeal. She accessorized with a black headpiece and a delicate veil, giving off vintage Parisian vibes. Underneath the see-through gown, she wore a white inner lining for a balanced finish.

Babil Khan

Babil Khan opted for an artsy, rebellious look with an oversized black blazer adorned in abstract beige and white paint-splatter patterns. He layered it over a bold leopard-print shirt, mixing textures and prints fearlessly. His wide-legged trousers mirrored the blazer's chaotic-chic aesthetic.

One of the guests made jaws drop in a provocative olive metallic silver gown featuring a hood, long sleeves, and a floor-length silhouette. The gown's boldest feature? A massive open cut-out at the back, leaving the buttocks completely exposed — a futuristic and controversial fashion statement.

Ahsaas Channa chose a whimsical yet fierce icy-blue strapless mini-dress with architectural layers that flared dramatically at the hips. The bold fuchsia-pink lining provided a stunning contrast. Her embellished crystal nails and bold blue eyeshadow dialed up the drama, while fluffy purple bunny slippers added a playful twist to the otherwise high-fashion ensemble.

Netizens were both amused and bewildered by the array of looks, with many questioning whether the event was the Met Gala or a fancy dress competition. The daring and eccentric styles have sparked a lot of conversation online, and maybe that was the point.