Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan revealed how they knew that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were going to get married. The two spoke about the couple's love story and how they kept dropping signs and hints that they were beyond their dating phase. Varun revealed that when he was shooting with Kiara Advani for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, she would keep talking about marriage with everyone.

Varun added that Kiara would continuously talk about Sidharth and he knew that the two have progressed beyond just dating. Karan Johar also revealed that he knew it was going to happen when he saw the two of them at a party. KJo revealed that Sid came to a party to meet Kiara despite running a high fever.

How there were signs

Karan added that the two had some tiff and later on, he saw Kiara feeding him lovingly at a corner in the party. Sidharth Malhotra also spoke about their wedding video that became a trend. He added how he didn't want Kiara to post that video as people could have found it to be fake and forced. Sidharth revealed that it was Kiara and Manish Malhotra who insisted on showing it to the world.

Sidharth praises Kiara

Sidharth went on to reveal how he and Kiara both love spending time with family. "Even though she grew up in Mumbai, she is very disconnected. She is not so skewed by whatever is happening in the industry or behind the camera, I like that. I find that very refreshing. She could be in any profession... She handles her stardom in a way, possibly in a similar way that I like it. Even today, we like spending time together and meeting families. I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do thanks to her," he said.